The View’s Meghan McCain Rails Against Americans Treating Slow Reopening Like ‘Girls Gone Wild’

The View’s conservative co-host Meghan McCain railed against the wild party scenes from this past Memorial Day weekend, saying on Tuesday she was confused why she’d been pushing for a slow reopening of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic if Americans were going to immediately treat it like Girls Gone Wild.

With videos of packed bars, pools, and beaches going viral over the weekend, host Whoopi Goldberg kicked off Tuesday’s broadcast of the ABC talk show by wondering aloud if the big crowds of partygoers will put the country in a “bad place” by July 4, especially as the nation passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths this week.

Noting that one clip from Lake of the Ozarks looked like it came from “MTV’s Spring Break,” McCain—who has been outspoken in pushing for an economic reopening through the crisis—grumbled that the partygoers were going to reverse any progress made on easing social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

“I think I’m just confused as to why I’ve been advocating for a slow-roll open of the economy if we aren’t going to have some kind of in-between between completely isolating, quarantining forever, and Girls Gone Wild,” she huffed, referencing the now-defunct notorious party video series.

“I’m very confused, because for me when you see that gripping New York Times cover with all the names of the people who have died, which by the way, people who are close to me have lost family members from the Covid crisis,” McCain continued. “I think I’m just confused at the insensitivity. If some of these states, like in the Ozarks, have decided that they are going to do herd immunity and haven’t told the rest of the country, then I would like to know.”

The former Fox News host would go on to say the scenes left her “very disheartened,” especially as she is currently pregnant and all she wants to do is “be able to buy a crib for my baby in a store and visit my father’s grave” this summer.

“That’s all I want to do before the fall, and to see people sort of like rubbing their nose at all the sacrifices of our first responders and there’s still so much unknown about this virus. Look, I’ve been very, very disheartened and it’s happening everywhere,” McCain added. “It’s a red state/blue state problem.”

Later in the segment, after co-host Sunny Hostin remarked that social distancing and mask-wearing is about protecting the most vulnerable in the population, McCain said Hostin was “100 percent” correct.

“It’s about do you have people in your life that are immuno-compromised,” she exclaimed. “Do you know anyone that is dealing with cancer? Do you know anyone over the age of 60? Do you know anyone that’s pregnant? It’s not just about you. You can be asymptomatic and spread it, and I don’t understand why that’s being lost on so many Americans. It’s not just about you. It’s about public health at large!”