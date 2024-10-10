Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at P***y-Grabber Trump for Calling Her ‘Dirty’

Whoopi Goldberg is wondering just “how dumb” Donald Trump is for calling her standup “dirty,” after he'd openly admitted to “grabbing someone’s genitalia.”

“I was filthy, and I stand on that fact—I have always been filthy,” Goldberg said of her comedy on The View Thursday after Trump complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?”

“You know how dirty I wasn’t?” she added later, “I never grabbed anybody by their genitalia.”

The co-hosts took turns whacking Trump with retorts Thursday after the former president publicly melted down over their interview with Kamala Harris. Over the course of two rallies, Trump called the hosts “dumb women” and “degenerates,” and then took particular aim at Goldberg. “Every word out of her mouth was like the F-word,” he whined.

Former Trump White House communications official Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out from firsthand experience that her former boss “actually is one one of the people who has a filthier mouth than Whoopi Goldberg. He says [profane] words every other word when he’s not on television and trained himself to do otherwise.”

Trump also called out co-host and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin, who he called “dumber than Kamala,” during his rants. Hostin got her verbal lashes in on Thursday too, when she said, “As for dumb questions you’re always welcome to come here and answer some, if sitting so close to a prosecutor won’t make you nervous. I’ll even give you a free View mug—not to be confused with a mug shot, since that’s your area.”