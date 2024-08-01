Whoopi Goldberg hung her head in disgust Thursday morning on The View after sharing footage of Donald Trump making the false claim that Vice President Kamala Harris “turned Black” during an event with Black journalists on Wednesday. “You know what? I refuse,” she began, shaking her head and saying this is who Trump has “always been.”

But that didn’t mean she had nothing else to say on the matter. “This is the same old stuff he did with Obama,” Goldberg continued, after taking a deep breath, in reference to the original birtherism smear.

“Obama, his mom was white, his dad was Black,” she said. “If the KKK were chasing him, they’d say, ‘There goes a Black man!’ If the KKK were chasing Kamala, they’d say, ‘There’s goes a Black woman!’”

As the only biracial host at the table, Sunny Hostin said she knew Goldberg’s point was correct from personal experience. “In this country, if you are biracial and have one drop of Black blood in you, you are considered a Black person.”

“We didn’t make those rules,” she added as the audience applauded. “Those rules were made for us.” Noting that she has a white mother and Black father, Hostin said, “The KKK is going to find me and round me up with every other Black person. This is my lived experience and [Harris’] lived experience.”

Ultimately, Goldberg had the last word, saying that Trump did what Republicans often “bitch about,” complaining that they don’t get invited to the types of events where he made his offensive comments this week.

“Well, we invited you, and we heard you,” Goldberg said. “And you can’t come back.”