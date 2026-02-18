Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Running on cold brew and sugary energy bars? When your days are packed with deadlines and meals are squeezed in between errands, your nutrition can quietly (and quickly) take the backseat. If you’re looking for simple, low-effort ways to shore up your wellness routine, meet protein goals, and support lean muscle mass, The Vitamin Shoppe has got your back. The retailer is now carrying one of our favorite supplement brands, Momentous.
While the brand offers a slew of vitamins and supplements to help fill in nutritional gaps, Momentous' creatine collection is among its bestsellers. These formulas are backed by rigorous third-party testing, including NSF Certified for Sport credentials. The brand’s creatine powders and gummies are made with Momentous’ proprietary 100 percent Creapure, the most studied form of creatine. The powder is unflavored for easy mixing and supports muscle recovery along with cognitive performance. If you’re ready to get on the creatine bandwagon, Momentous’ formulas are second to none.