The VP With the Bluetooth Pearl Earrings: Trump Pushes Conspiracy Theory
EAR WE GO AGAIN
Former president Donald Trump has started pushing the conspiracy theories that first started online that Kamala Harris’ pearl earrings were actually a bluetooth earpiece. “I hear she got the questions and I also heard she had something in the ear. A lil something in the ear—‘No Kamala do this. Say it this way, Kamala. Ok, be quiet, too many people watching,’” Trump said at his Las Vegas rally on Friday. ABC has already denied that Harris got any advantage in the lead-up to the debate, telling the Daily Beast, “Absolutely not... Harris was not given any questions before the debate.” The MAGAverse suggested online that Harris’ earrings were not from Tiffany but instead were a pair of NOVA H1 Audio Earrings offered by German tech/design brand Icebach Sound Solutions.