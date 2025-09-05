Cheat Sheet
Steve Bannon Humiliated by Near-Empty Room for Weird Civil War Speech
*TUMBLEWEED*
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 7:35AM EDT 
Steve Bannon, former advisor of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a hearing to enter a guilty plea in his fraud case, Feb. 2025
Steve Bannon, former advisor of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a hearing to enter a guilty plea in his fraud case stemming from a fundraising effort to build a border wall, at the New York Criminal Court, in New York City, U.S., February 11, 2025. Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS Curtis Means/via REUTERS

MAGA kingmaker Steve Bannon spoke to an audience of empty chairs, claiming World War III has already begun. Donald Trump’s former chief strategist was met by a sparse turnout for his presentation, with only a smattering of attendees in an enormous auditorium to hear the talk. He also told the National Conservatism Conference that the U.K. is on track for civil war. Bannon claimed we are already in the “kinetic part” of a third global conflict, per right-wing British TV station GB News, and referring to the death toll in Ukraine, stating, “We are in the Third World War today.” The former Breitbart News executive and ex-vice president of Cambridge Analytica also bizarrely said, “England is heading to a civil war as we speak, and Nigel Farage, the rise of the populist party over there, Reform is not going to stop it.” The conference claims to bring “together public figures, journalists, scholars, and students who understand that the past and future of conservatism are inextricably tied to the idea of the nation,” and took place Sept. 2-4.

Read it at X

2

Star, 50, Says His Kids Have Shunned Him After Nude Scene

THE NAKED TRUTH
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.05.25 11:49AM EDT 
Andrew Lincoln.
Andrew Lincoln. JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, 50, has an exposing scene in an upcoming TV show that his kids aren’t too happy about. His children, Arthur, 15, and Matilda, 17, whom he shares with wife Gael Anderson, have not spoken to him after he warned them in advance about the scene. “I said to Arthur: ‘How would you feel about me pleasuring myself on national television?’ And he said: ‘What do you think?’” he shared in an interview with The Times. In the ITV thriller Coldwater, which has a Sept. 14 release date, his character is caught masturbating in the shower by his wife, played by Indira Varma. “My children haven’t talked to me since I did the job,” said Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes on the zombie apocalypse show. “My son just said: ‘Can you just not have waited for three years until I was through school?’” But his children aren’t the only ones who won’t be tuning into the raunchy scene; Lincoln said he avoids watching himself on screen, with those duties delegated to his wife. “Look, I’m just thrilled that people are still asking me to get naked at 50,” Lincoln said. Lincoln plays a middle-aged man in London, who’s a stay-at-home father who is “secretly raging at his life.” According to the show’s synopsis, “his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head,” thus causing him to move his family to a rural Scottish town eponymously named “Coldwater.” This show marks Lincoln’s return to U.K. TV after a 15-year hiatus.

3
Oldest Member of British Royal Family Dies Aged 92
EMINEM FAN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 9:16AM EDT 
Katharine, Duchess of Kent at the Chelsea Flower Show, London, 22nd May 2000
Katharine, Duchess of Kent at the Chelsea Flower Show, London, 22nd May 2000. (Photo by Colin Davey/Getty Images) Colin Davey/Getty Images

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, a member of the British royal family known for her role at Wimbledon, has died aged 92. The wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent—a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II—was best known for presenting trophies to the winners of the coveted tennis tournament, with the BBC reporting she ended the tradition of players bowing and curtsying upon receipt. Scenes of her comforting distraught 1993 finalist Jana Novotna will perhaps be her lasting image. She stepped down from active royal duties to pursue a career as an elementary school music teacher in the port city of Hull. She dropped the Her Royal Highness, and instead went by “Kath,” in the staff room, once saying, “I don’t like being a public figure… It’s my nature, the way I was born. I like to do things quietly behind the scenes. I’m a very shy person.” Full name Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley, she converted to Catholicism in 1994, a move not taken by any royal since 1685. In an interview with The Guardian, she once admitted she was a fan of the music of Eminem and Ice Cube. Before her death, she was the oldest living member of the royal family, the seventh oldest of all time.

Czech tennis player Jana Novotna (1968-2017) is consoled by British Royal Katharine, Duchess of Kent
Czech tennis player Jana Novotna is consoled by British Royal Katharine, Duchess of Kent, after losing the women's singles final at the 1993 Wimbledon Championships. Getty
Read it at BBC

4
Using Your Phone on Toilet May Give You Hemorrhoids: Study
💩
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.05.25 2:40AM EDT 
Man using a smart phone while sitting on the toilet
Man using a smart phone while sitting on the toilet seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images

You may want to leave your phone behind next time you head to the restroom, in order to avoid suffering hemorrhoid rage. A new medical study published in PLOS One has found a link between lengthy doomscrolling while seated on the toilet and the prevalence of hemorrhoids. Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center reported that out of their 125 survey participants, 66 percent reported using smartphones on the toilet. Phone use on the can was associated with a 46 percent increased risk of hemorrhoids. Study author Trisha Pasricha told NBC that using a cellphone on the toilet could lead to losing track of time. “It’s possible that constantly sitting longer on the toilet than you intended because you’re distracted by your smartphone could increase your risk of hemorrhoids,” Pasricha said. “We need to study this further, but it’s a safe suggestion to leave the smartphone outside the bathroom when you need to have a bowel movement.” The study also found that 37.3 percent of phone users spent more than five minutes per bathroom visit, compared to 7.1 percent of non-phone users. The most common scrolling in the john was for news (54.3 percent) and social media (44.4 percent). The study suggested that limiting smartphone use on the toilet by setting a timer could help reduce the prevalence of hemorrhoids in the population.

Read it at NBC

5
Tourists Blamed for Deadly Streetcar Crash in Portugal
FUNICULAR FAILURE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 4:57PM EDT 
Glória funicular.
Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

The president of a residents’ association in Lisbon has claimed that overtourism is partially to blame for the crash that killed 16 people and injured 21 others. The 140-year-old Elevador da Glória streetcar derailed and crashed into a nearby building after a loose cable snapped. Fabiana Pavel, president of the Bairro Alto Residents’ Association, told the BBC that the deadly crash could be due to “excessive tourism.” “The use of it in recent years is certainly inappropriate. It was used too much and the population lost the ability to use it as public transport, because it became a tourist attraction,” Pavel said. Tourists and locals were among the victims. The funicular was a top attraction in Lisbon and was designated a national monument in the 1990s, drawing daily flocks of tourists and regular commuters—about three million a year, per The Daily Telegraph. Regular maintenance of the tram has been outsourced to an external contractor since 2011, according to Time. The contract ended in August, days before the accident, according to The Telegraph. The Glória streetcar also derailed seven years ago due to “serious failures in the maintenance of the wheels,” according to Portuguese periodical Público, though no one was hurt at the time. The city’s other funiculars are now undergoing technical inspections. Carris, the municipal transport company that owns the funiculars, said in a press statement that “all maintenance protocols have been carried out.”

Read it at The Daily Telegraph

6
Nurse Performs CPR on Drunk Raccoon
TRASHED PANDA
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 1:18AM EDT 
Raccoon
Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

A nurse in Kentucky had an extraordinarily unusual day after finding a family of raccoons in a dumpster, including a baby raccoon who was drunk and passed out. Misty Combs of Letcher County explained to Lex18 that one day last week, she and her colleagues spotted a stressed raccoon in the parking lot. Following it to a dumpster, they found the racoon’s babies, along with water and fermented peaches likely belonging to the Letcher County Health Department’s neighbor, the Kentucky Mist Moonshine distillery. “I was like, ‘We have to get them out!’ It was the motherly instinct in me because I saw that momma and she was trying so hard to get her babies back and she didn’t know what to do,” Combs explained. After rescuing one baby, Combs found a second face down and passed out after drowning in the liquid at the bottom of the dumpster. She began performing CPR and succeeded in reviving the raccoon, who was then taken to the local vet and given fluids. Once the baby had sobered up, it was returned to the parking lot, where Combs released it back into the wild.

Read it at Lex18

7
‘SNL’ Star Heidi Gardner Had Contract Terminated: Report
PLOT TWIST
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.04.25 4:20PM EDT 
Heidi Gardner
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner didn’t choose to leave the show, according to a new report from the New York Post. The site quotes an anonymous “insider” who said the star’s contract was not renewed, as “It’s time for a new cast.” The report appears to confirm comments made Wednesday by SNL alum and Fly On The Wall host Dana Carvey, who said, “From what I know as of this recording, it was not her idea to leave.” Gardner has yet to directly address the news of her departure, which was reported around the same time that newer cast members Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow each revealed that they were not asked back for Season 51. However, even while the bloodbath continued as SNL boss Lorne Michaels promised it would after the 50th season, Gardner’s exit was largely assumed to be voluntary. She’d been a fan-favorite on the cast throughout her long tenure on the show, and had expressed she’d been feeling some “tough” sketch “fatigue” after eight years in the cast. The Daily Beast has reached out to both her representatives and NBC for comment but has not received any response. As part of the shakeup, the show announced five new cast members on Tuesday, including MAGA comedian protegé Kam Patterson.

Read it at New York Post

8
‘The White Lotus’ May Have Found Its Next Location
BIENVENUE
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.04.25 8:46PM EDT 
Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan in The White Lotus season 3
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus is headed back to Europe for season 4—specifically, France. According to a Deadline exclusive, the most likely contender for the setting of the next season is the Four Seasons’ Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera. Located on the southernmost tip of the Cap Ferrat peninsula, the five-star luxury hotel is close to Nice and an hour from Cannes, making it a popular destination for the rich and famous. Sources who spoke to Deadline stressed that no single location has been confirmed, however, as the show tends to use multiple locations if needed, as it did in Thailand. Deadline notes that France is home to two other Four Seasons hotels, one in Paris and one in the French Alps, which could also be contenders, though creator Mike White reportedly hates the cold and has previously said no to a season set at a ski resort. A season set in France would mark a return to Europe for the franchise after season two was set in Sicily, at the Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace in Taormina. While we likely won’t have a new season of The White Lotus to watch until late 2026 or early 2027, a mini-season 3 reunion is happening on September 14, when the show competes for 23 Emmy nominations.

Read it at Deadline

9
Mark Zuckerberg Is Sued by a Different Mark Zuckerberg
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.04.25 3:58PM EDT 
Published 09.04.25 3:54PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Zuckerberg
Drew Angerer/Mark Zuckerberg/Getty

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, is being sued by Mark Steven Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney based in Indianapolis. The lawyer, tired of his Facebook pages being suspended for impersonating a celebrity and using a false name, is taking Meta to court for breach of contract and negligence. “I’d rather not pick a fight with them, but I don’t know how else to make them stop!” the exasperated lawyer told Indianapolis local news agency 13News, claiming his business Facebook page has been shut down five times in the past eight years, costing him thousands of dollars he spent on advertising. On his website, IAmMarkZuckerberg.com, the lawyer posted a laundry list of headaches resulting from having the same name as the tech billionaire, ranging from regular calls from people seeking tech support to constant death threats. The Hoosier is requesting that Meta restore his accounts, promise not to suspend them in the future, and compensate him for attorney fees and lost advertising revenue. But the bankruptcy lawyer still has some goodwill for his name twin. On his website, he promises to represent the Meta mogul if he finds himself broke in Indiana. “We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg’s account after finding it had been disabled in error. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future,” a spokesperson for Meta wrote in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Read it at 13News

10
Steve Buscemi Says Everyone Has Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong, Including Himself
MAMMA MIA!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 3:12PM EDT 

Do you know how to pronounce “Buscemi”? Probably not, says Steve Buscemi, who claims he’s also confused about how to pronounce his Italian surname. The Emmy award-winning actor, 67, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Wednesday and talked about his cameo on Seth Rogan’s new Apple TV+ series The Studio. In the show, the characters struggle to pronounce the Soprano star’s last name. “At one point, they said ‘Brusch-kemi,’ like bruschetta,” Fallon recounted. “I don’t like that one,” Buscemi said. “Boo-shemi, I like that,” Buscemi retorted. “That is the Italian way to say it, but I just didn’t grow up that way.” Growing up, his family would pronounce it “Bue-semi,” though Buscemi dropped that pronunciation in favor of a combination of the Italian and Italian-American articulations: “boo-semi.” “I don’t know how to say my own name,” Buscemi joked. True to his name, Buscemi is Italian-American through and through; he grew up in the Long Island town of Valley Stream, a community with a significant Italian-American presence. The son of a sanitation worker and hotel hostess, Buscemi became a firefighter before pivoting to acting.

Read it at New York Post

