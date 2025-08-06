Cheat Sheet
'The Walking Dead' Star Dies at 33: 'A Bright, Fervent Light'

Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 08.06.25 5:53AM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 5:44AM EDT 
Actress Kelley Mack
Actress Kelley Mack has died at the age of 33 after she was diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system.

Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead, has died aged just 33 after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system. Her sister Kathryn confirmed her death in an Instagram post late Tuesday, writing: "It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley." According to the statement, Mack, born Kelley Klebenow, "passed peacefully" in Cincinnati, Ohio, on the evening of Aug. 2 with her mother and aunt by her side. A glioma is a type of tumor that develops in the brain or spinal cord. Off-screen, Mack worked as a screenwriter and producer, with her most recent project distributed on AMC's Shudder, a streaming service, and earning the Jury Choice Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival, Her sister said Mack had already "come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies 🦋 ❤️." A celebration of her life will be held in Ohio on Aug. 16. "She would want you all to know how much she loves you," the post read. "Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go."

Trump Axes Musk's 'Genius' DOGE Rule as Elon Purge Rages On
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 9:56PM EDT 
Elon Musk
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump has scrapped the "five things" email Elon Musk demanded federal workers submit during the heyday of the Department of Government Efficiency. The move appears to be part of a broader effort to remove traces of Musk's influence from the Trump administration. In February, the tech billionaire ordered millions of federal employees to send an email to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and their managers with "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week"—or face termination. While department chiefs quickly pushed back on the initiative, Trump defended the Tesla CEO's productivity plan as "genius." "I thought it was great because we have people that don't show up to work," he said at the time, adding, "And then if you don't answer, like, you're sort of semi fired or you're fired." Still, several Trump Cabinet members directed employees in their departments to ignore Musk's order. OPM Director Scott Kupor called the emails "very manual" and "not efficient" when he took over in July. "We communicated with agency HR leads that OPM was no longer going to manage the five things process nor utilize it internally," Kupor said in a statement obtained by The Hill Tuesday. Musk and Trump were good buddies until their explosive breakup at the end of the billionaire's term as an adviser. Since then, Musk-aligned officials at the government agency that housed DOGE have found themselves sidelined.

Christina Applegate Hospitalized Amid Battle With MS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.05.25 6:25PM EDT 
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Christina Applegate is recording her podcast from a hospital bed. The Dead to Me star, 53, was hospitalized last week for a double kidney infection that she says left her in "so much pain, I'm screaming." Applegate revealed the diagnosis in the latest episode of her podcast "MeSsy," telling co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 44, that she started feeling sick while visiting family in Europe and, fearing her appendix had burst, rushed to the hospital as soon as she returned home. "I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of," she recalled telling doctors. According to Applegate, her pain became so intense that doctors rushed her into an emergency CT, which revealed the infection. Beyond the kidney infection, Applegate has spent the last four years living with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system. The Married… With Children star previously said her condition would likely prevent her from performing on camera again, but she would continue to do voiceover work. While she is now recovering from her kidney infection, Applegate said she will remain in the hospital receiving IV antibiotics for the time being. "I'm holding in a bag o' tears right now," admitted the actress.

'Love Island Face' Is Making Everyone Uncomfortable
Jada Washington 

Intern

Updated 08.05.25 5:01PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 4:27PM EDT 
A photo illustration of Vanna Einerson from Love Island USA, Cierra Ortega from Love Island USA, and Harriett Blackmore from Love Island UK.
A photo illustration of Vanna Einerson from Love Island USA, Cierra Ortega from Love Island USA, and Harriett Blackmore from Love Island UK. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ITV/Peacock

A strange new trend has emerged from the latest seasons of Love Island, but it has nothing to do with dating. It's been dubbed "Love Island face," and fans can't stop talking about it, as PureWow explored in a report this week. Usually, the lips are full (often as a result of hyaluronic acid fillers), noses tend to be narrow, foreheads are virtually motionless, and cheeks are plumped and sculpted. Not everyone's a fan of the aesthetic hitting Gen-Z faces, with the New York Post warning that "experts are alarmed" at the trend. "It represents our culture's pursuit of perceived safety through conformity," therapist Erin Pash told PureWow. So, why does it weird out millennials, Gen Xers, boomers, and beyond? According to Pash, "People over 35 have reference points for natural aging and human variation that younger generations may lack." This analysis doesn't feel far-fetched; on Love Island, the goal is to attract as many mates as possible and strut around a villa in barely-there bikinis, captured by cameras from every angle. Naturally, contestants feel pressure, and the pursuit of beauty is always just a pre-show injection (or five) away...especially if all your friends are already doing it.

Will Ferrell to Reunite With SNL Castmate for Netflix Show
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 08.05.25 5:04PM EDT 
Will Ferrell
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Former Saturday Night Live castmates Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reunite for a new comedy series for Netflix, according to Deadline. The pair will star opposite one another in the currently untitled 10-episode series, in which Ferrell will play a golf legend. Shannon will play his "foul-mouthed ex-wife Stacy." Comedian Ramy Youssef was Ferrell's original co-star and co-creator, but left the project due to creative differences last year, the site also reports. Ferrell and Shannon overlapped at SNL from 1996 to 2001 and later appeared together as the fictionalized news anchors Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to co-host the Rose Parade for Amazon Prime Video. They shared the screen in 1999's Superstar and have referenced their ongoing friendship frequently over the years. Ferrell told GQ in 2004, "Molly Shannon and I used to talk about this on SNL, about how we approached all the sketches as little acting pieces. Even with the most outlandish character."

King William Could Strip Andrew of His Princely Title
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 08.05.25 7:00PM EDT 
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with a black eye in 2017. Prince Harry has denied getting into a physical fight with his uncle.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with a black eye in 2017. He could cease to be a prince if King William gets his way. WPA Pool/Getty Images

A future King William will deal decisively with the "Prince Andrew problem" by kicking him out of every aspect of royal life and allowing him to appear only rarely—"if ever"— on camera with the family. King William could even exclude Andrew from his own coronation, according to a bombshell report in The Daily Telegraph, published in the wake of explosive revelations from Andrew Lownie's new biography, Entitled, The Rise and Fall of the House of York. The book lays bare the scale of Andrew's alleged sexual misconduct and financial recklessness and appears to have reignited urgent discussions inside palace walls about how to handle the duke's lingering presence in royal life. The Telegraph reports that sources close to William say he "understands the reputational threat his uncle poses to the monarchy in the new generation" and "won't shy away from taking action if it needs to fall to him." The piece raises the possibility that Andrew could even be stripped of the title "Prince" entirely, with new legislation introduced by the government to formalize the removal. The Telegraph said neither William or Andrew would comment.

Francis Ford Coppola, 86, 'Rushed to Hospital' in Italy
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.05.25 4:28PM EDT 
Legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Supercinema with the talk "How To Change Our Future".
SOVERATO, ITALY - 2025/07/14: Legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Supercinema with the talk "How To Change Our Future". (Photo by Valeria Ferraro/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/Valeria Ferraro/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Godfather filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola was reportedly raced to the hospital while in Italy Tuesday morning, according to the Daily Mail. Coppola, who is 86, was hospitalized in Calabria while screening his latest film release Megalopolis. The award-winning filmmaker was also in Italy to scout new locations for his upcoming movie which will begin filming in the fall. The reasons for his hospitalization is unknown. Some local reports alleged that the legendary director would be undergoing heart surgery, according to the Daily Mail. The Daily Beast has reached out to Coppola's team for comment. The 86-year-old is considered one of the greatest figures in cinema, directing and writing iconic films like The Godfather trilogy—widely considered his break out film that launched his career—and Apocalypse Now. Coppola's career spans over six decades with his first film Dementia 13 being produced in 1963. His accolades include five Academy Awards, one BAFTA, three Golden Globes, and two Palme d'Or awards. He has also dabbled in other ventures outside of Hollywood, creating and running his own winery in Napa Valley called the Francis Ford Coppola Winery. He lost his wife, Eleanor Coppola, last year in April.

Singer Terry Reid, Who Turned Down Led Zeppelin, Dies at 75
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 3:56PM EDT 
Terry Reid
Michael Putland/Getty Images

Terry Reid, whose soulful voice was coveted by music royalty in the 1960s and '70s, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 75. The British singer, guitarist, and songwriter was Jimmy Page's first choice to front Led Zeppelin's when the band was being formed in 1968. But Reid, known as "Superlungs," was committed to supporting The Rolling Stones on their U.S. tour at the time, and recommended Robert Plant for the role, as well as John Bonham for drums. Both would go on to become global superstars with Led Zeppelin in the years that followed. "I was intent on doing my own thing," Reid told The Guardian in 2024. "I contributed half the band—that's enough on my part!" Reid's talents also caught the attention of Aretha Franklin, who said in 1968: "There are only three things happening in England: the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Terry Reid." When Deep Purple's Ritchie Blackmore offered him the mic in 1969, Reid again said no, choosing the path of a solo career over stadium stardom. Despite limited chart impact, Reid's output, including the 1973 album River, has earned enduring critical acclaim. Plant posted a tribute on Facebook Tuesday, writing, "His voice, his range... his songs capturing that carefree era... Superlungs indeed."

'Friday Night Lights' Star Rejects Offer to Join Reboot
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.05.25 11:33AM EDT 
Friday Night Lights Cast Pictured: (l-r) Gaius Charles as Brian "Smash" Williams, Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity, Scott Porter as Jason Street, Aimee Teegarden as Julie Taylor, Connie Britton as Tami Taylor, Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen, Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette, Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins.
Friday Night Lights Cast Pictured: (l-r) Gaius Charles as Brian "Smash" Williams, Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity, Scott Porter as Jason Street, Aimee Teegarden as Julie Taylor, Connie Britton as Tami Taylor, Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen, Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette, Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Taylor Kitsch, who played the Panthers' football star Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights, will not be returning for the remake. The actor told TheWrap at a The Terminal List: Dark Wolf press conference that he was aware of the reboot, but brushed the offer aside for plans outside of acting. "I was asked to do it. Umm, yeah, I'm not going back. No," Kitsch said. The actor will instead focus on running a 22-acre treatment center in Montana to help veterans and those battling addiction. "Addiction runs through my family, it's affected my life on so many levels... and the veteran families have affected my life for the better," Kitsch said. "We're gonna create an environment up there for change, inner work... it's not just broad stroking the same kind of trauma or whatnot, it's really kind of individualizing their needs, and that's our focus." The original 2006 drama surrounds the events of a local high school football team in the rural town of Dillon, Texas. The show ran for five years, ending in 2011, and starred Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, Jurnee Smollett and Michael B. Jordan. The reboot, which will air on Peacock, was announced in Nov. 2024 by Deadline, and will still focus on the highs and lows of high school football.

Oscar-Winner Reveals How He 'Bombed' Audition for 'ER'
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.05.25 3:20PM EDT 
Sam Rockwell attends the Newport Beach TV FEST Sunday Line-Up at Lido Theater on June 08, 2025 in Newport Beach, California.
Tiffany Rose/Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST

Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell has revealed how he bombed an audition for the hit TV show ER back in the 90s. Rockwell, who was promoting the new family comedy film The Bad Guys 2, was prompted alongside his cast mates Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, and Marc Maron about an early career audition they "bombed." Rockwell was the first to immediately answer with ER, before describing how he pulled up to the audition wearing a lab coat and equipped with an unsavory tool. "I came with a lab coat and a hypodermic thing but not the needle part, just the plastic part," the actor said. Rockwell, who was auditioning for Noah Wyle's role as Dr. John Carter, "thought [he] nailed it." "And they were like, 'This guy's nuts!' It's almost like I brought a gun into the audition," Rockwell said as his co-stars laughed. "Anyway I did not get the job," he concluded. Despite the early setbacks, the actor would go on win and Oscar for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

