‘Walking Dead’ Star’s Model Son, 25, Arrested for Assault
Male model and musician Mingus Reedus, son of The Walking Dead and The Boondock Saints star Norman Reedus and the supermodel Helena Christensen, has been arrested for assault after police responded to a Saturday morning call about a woman “threatening suicide” at a Manhattan residence, the New York Post reported. Upon the officers’ arrival, she alleged Mingus had punched her in the leg, choked her then slammed her to the ground. He was taken into custody and booked on charges including assault in the third degree, according to a law enforcement source. The woman was taken to Bellevue hospital in a stable condition; speaking with a Post reporter, she subsequently described the incident as “a misunderstanding.” However, it isn’t the first time that the nepo baby has had a brush with the law. The Post reported that Mingus took a plea deal in 2022 after allegedly punching a woman at New York City’s San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy the year prior.