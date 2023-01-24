The Washington Post Begins Layoffs After Months of Turmoil

The Washington Post began its promised layoffs on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Daily Beast, fulfilling its promise to cut costs just days after its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos visited the newsroom.

The newspaper’s union confirmed the news in an email to staffers, saying it had “good reason” to believe the layoffs were significantly less than what publisher Fred Ryan dramatically announced at a town hall last month.

“To be clear, we believe any job eliminations right now—at a time of continued growth and expansion—are unacceptable,” guild leadership said in an email.

The layoffs will ultimately affect 20 people at the paper, according to The Washington Post’s own write-up of the news, and 30 vacancies will not be filled.

The Washington Post had no comment in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. The news about layoffs was not immediately blasted to staffers by Post leadership. Instead, an email welcoming three new hires across three different desks was sent out.

Tuesday’s layoffs came after months of internal hand-wringing over when the Post would actually follow through on making the cuts—and who would be affected.

The paper did not disclose which departments would be affected following Ryan’s announcement and has otherwise remained mum on details, telling The Daily Beast last week it would stick to its planned layoffs in the first quarter of 2023. Bezos’ visit last week also brought a lack of clarity, as the billionaire remained mostly quiet throughout his two-day visit.

It also came after a dramatic year within the D.C. paper, which has seen everything from staff disputes that became public to financial uncertainty to notable staff departures to prominent competitors. The paper also shuttered its Sunday magazine late last year and laid off all but 10 of its staffers, none of whom could apply for other roles, along with its Pulitzer-winning dance critic.

Even still, the Post has maintained it was in a period of growth and promised last month that the layoffs would not result in an overall reduction in headcount.

This is a developing story...