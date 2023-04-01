The Washington Post Exposes Best 2023 April Fools’ Tricks Across the Internet
FOOL ME ONCE...
“As a public service, we are debunking every brand- or celebrity-related April Fools’ prank we can find today in the hopes that no one is tricked against their will.” That is how The Washington Post introduced its 2023 edition of “The Post ruins April Fools’ Day.” The outlet included NPR for a Saturday Weekend Edition segment that described a fake book of ancient Roman dad jokes unearthed by archeologists and disappointed all Aubrey Plaza fans by breaking the news that Delaware is not actually erecting a 100-foot statue in honor of her Parks and Recreation character April Ludgate. Those who love hiking will be delighted to know the Post debunked Zion National Park’s announcement that giant squirrels had taken over the park, and those with plans to visit France this summer should also note the Eiffel Tower will, sadly, not be installing the world’s tallest slide July 1.