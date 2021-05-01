CHEAT SHEET
Wapo Retracts Reporting That Giuliani and OAN Got FBI Warnings About Russian Disinfo
The Washington Post added a correction to a story Saturday that retracted one of the article’s main claims: that Rudy Giuliani and One America News had received warnings from the FBI that they were both targets of Russian disinformation operations. The editor’s note read, “Correction: An earlier version of this story, published Thursday, incorrectly reported that One America News was warned by the FBI that it was the target of a Russian influence operation. That version also said the FBI had provided a similar warning to Rudolph W. Giuliani, which he has since disputed. This version has been corrected to remove assertions that OAN and Giuliani received the warnings.” The New York Times and NBC News issued similar retractions.