You Can Get This Top-Rated and Gorgeous Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon For Its Lowest Price
It’s not every day we come across minimalist a Bluetooth speaker that pack features we like to see, boasts high ratings, and that is able to brace for summer with waterproof construction. And right now, you can get just such a speaker, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Speaker, for $120.
Down to its lowest price and about 18% off its typical price, the BOOM 3 delivers 360-degree sound to cover any area completely. A full charge will carry it for 15 hours and it’s built to withstand summer: It’s waterproof and drop-proof so accidents are fine (ish, of course). And just one button, the so-called Magic Button, lets you play, pause, skip, and control your streaming music — hard to get simpler than that. Nearly 300 reviewers left the BOOM 3 a 4.4-star average rating. You can get it in Lagoon Blue, Ultraviolet Purple, Sunset Red, or Night Black. | Get it on Amazon >
