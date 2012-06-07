The "Wealth Creators" Are Winning

This is handy. Henry Blodget of Business Insider compiles in one place the charts showing the ominous divergence between the fortunes of working America and ownership America:

We hear a lot of fulminations about the menace of redistribution and the threat to "wealth creators." It's worth remembering that the wealthiest have been winning the distributional fights. Worth remembering too that the promise implied by the phrase "American dream" was not that a lucky few would gain staggering success, but that the broad many could, with reasonable effort, gain comfort and security: the "best poor man's country in the world" in an 18th century phrase.