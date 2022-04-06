The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Are Replacing Kanye as Coachella Headliners
UPGRADED
Well, that was fast. Just two days after Kanye West canceled his headlining gig at Coachella, the festival has announced his replacement: a double act consisting of pop/R&B chart-topper The Weeknd and EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia. They’ll join Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as this year’s headliners, performing in Ye’s scheduled slot on both weekends of the festival in Indio, California, which runs from April 15-24. West abruptly pulled out of the festival on Monday for unknown reasons, though there were rumors that he wanted Travis Scott—who was yanked from Coachella’s lineup following his deadly Astroworld concert in December—to join him onstage. In any case, it’s a homecoming of sorts for The Weeknd, who headlined the festival in 2018 and made his first big concert appearance there in 2012. See the revamped Coachella roster below.