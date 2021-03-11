The Weeknd Will Boycott the Grammys Over ‘Secret Committees’
‘CORRUPT’
The Weeknd has added his name to the list of artists who have boycotted or condemned the Grammys for what they see as unfair voting practices and a track record of ignoring artists of color. “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” The Weeknd told The New York Times in a statement, referring to the anonymous committees that review and approve Grammy nominations. The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours didn’t receive a single nomination despite being #1 on the Billboard 200, leading the artist to call the Grammys “corrupt” in a tweet last fall.
Interim head of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. responded to The Weeknd’s statement by saying the organization is “constantly evolving” and would continue to “take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees.” Drake, Kanye West, and Frank Ocean have also strongly criticized the Grammys in the past. The awards show is set to take place this Sunday.