The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Becomes First Song Ever to Stay in Billboard Top 10 for an Entire Year
EARWORM
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has become the first song in Billboard’s history to enjoy a spot in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart for an entire year, notching its 52nd week winning Tuesday. The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, told Billboard of his album After Hours, “After Hours was always meant to be a very personal project. It’s a story I had to tell. The fact I’ve been able to tell it with the world listening is incredible. This Billboard chart record is truly a result of the fans. I’m so humbled and forever grateful to them.” The song made its debut in November 2019 and first reached the top 10 in February 2020, dipping to No. 11 and No. 18 for two weeks since then, both in December 2020. “Blinding Lights” comes in at No. 3 on the chart for the week of March 13. The record comes after “Blinding Lights” and After Hours were snubbed from the Grammy nominations announced in November, at which the singer tweeted: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”