‘The West Wing’ Star Wanted By Authorities on Horrifying Charges
Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield, who played Danny Concannon on The West Wing and starred in Field of Dreams alongside Kevin Costner, is facing charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. In a criminal complaint filed on Friday, and obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in New Mexico alleged that Busfield abused underage boys who were working as child actors on the set of Fox television series The Cleaning Lady. Busfield was an executive producer on the show, which ran for four seasons from 2022 to 2025, and directed several episodes. He appeared as an immigration officer in the series’ fourth season premiere. According to the complaint, two children told authorities that Busfield touched them inappropriately. One victim was just 7 years old. Albuquerque police told TMZ that they began investigating Busfield in November 2024 before issuing a warrant for his arrest on Friday. Police are actively looking for the actor and hope that he will surrender voluntarily. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Busfield for comment.