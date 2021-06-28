The West’s Devastating Drought Captured in Aerial Photography
DANGEROUSLY DRY
It might be even worse than it looks, experts fear.
This year, the Southwest United States has been experiencing gripping heat and unprecedented drought, a cycle of misery more intense than anything recorded in the 20-year history of the U.S. Drought Monitor. And the dynamic is predicted to only worsen throughout the summer. California reservoirs are 50 percent lower than they usually are this time of year, according to the AP, and large swaths of the country are set up for an exceptionally dangerous wildfire season.
Here, photos show the early devastation from a bird’s eye view.
