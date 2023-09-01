The White House Is Prepping for a Biden Impeachment Inquiry
WAR ROOM
The White House is preparing its troops in the likely case of a GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, NBC News reported Friday. Sources familiar with the plans told NBC that about two dozen lawyers, legislative aides, and communications staffers have geared up to launch an aggressive response to the potential inquiry, which House Republicans say would hone in on allegations of corruption relating to his son’s foreign business dealings. “Comparing this to past impeachments isn’t apples to apples or even apples to oranges; it’s apples to elephants,” a White House aide said. “Never in modern history has an impeachment been based on no evidence whatsoever.” For months, Biden’s aides and allies have been developing plans to push back on the inquiry and label it as bogus, according to the sources. House Republicans have continuously moved the goal posts in the Hunter Biden probe, claiming they don’t need direct evidence of payments to Joe Biden to prove corruption. The White House previously called the probe “evidence-free wild goose chase.”