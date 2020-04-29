The White House’s Coronavirus Testing Plan Would Take Four Years to Implement
President Donald Trump’s administration has devised a plan to test Americans for the coronavirus that would require nearly four years to fully implement, CBS News reports. In the White House’s playbook titled “Opening Up America Again,” federal officials say they have stockpiled enough materials to send to states so as to be able to test two percent of every state’s population each month, roughly 6.6 million people. Should testing continue at that pace, testing the entire U.S. population of 328 million would take almost four years. Experts agree that widespread testing will be a centerpiece of any successful reopening, and a plan without it may slow progress toward reopening. Trump told reporters Monday at the plan’s unveiling, “The testing is not going to be a problem at all.”