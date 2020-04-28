The White House's Racist Kool-Aid Man

Two words: Bleach Gate.

In Episode 3 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, co-hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast discuss the biggest story of the weekend: President Donald Trump musing, out-loud, about the possibility of Americans injecting disinfectant to treat the coronavirus during the White House’s daily press briefing.

To quote Rick, “He just completely shat the bed.”

But wait! There’s more. Rick and Molly also chat about goat blood, Donald Trump's 4th Filet o' Fish of the day, and how to put the fancy in sycophancy—plus the cold-hard truth about these briefings: “Every time he gets on television, I actually think more of his supporters will die.”

Then the dynamic duo talk to Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng, The Daily Beast's Trumpland reporters, about the bleach shitshow and explain the president’s typical response to his team’s damage control. “The president will just, you know, crash through the wall, like a really racist Kool-Aid man to say, actually no, just ignore that.”

They also discuss whether Jared Kushner has any real responsibilities — or is just padding out his college application.

“He's basically been given a trinket to play with and yet another fancy title. But what is he actually doing?” Lachlan and Asawin give us a clue.

