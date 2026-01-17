‘The White Lotus’ Adds Oscar Nominee to Cast
STAR POWER
The White Lotus is adding more star power for Season 4. The HBO hit, set to film in the French Riviera, has added Steve Coogan, 60, and Caleb Jonte Edwards to its growing cast, Variety reports. Coogan brings prestige to the ensemble, having earned two Academy Award nominations for Philomena—including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. The veteran actor, producer, and writer is best known for his long-running British comedy role as Alan Partridge and recently appeared in BBC One’s How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), with another installment of The Trip franchise also in the works. Edwards is a newer face, with more limited screen credits, including a guest role on the Australian crime drama Black Snow. The pair joins previously announced cast additions Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka as creator Mike White continues announcing an ensemble for the next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning show. Production on Season 4 is expected to begin later this year.