1

‘The White Lotus’ Adds Oscar Nominee to Cast

STAR POWER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.17.26 5:38PM EST 
Steve Coogan
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Steve Coogan attends "The Penguin Lessons" UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on April 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The White Lotus is adding more star power for Season 4. The HBO hit, set to film in the French Riviera, has added Steve Coogan, 60, and Caleb Jonte Edwards to its growing cast, Variety reports. Coogan brings prestige to the ensemble, having earned two Academy Award nominations for Philomena—including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. The veteran actor, producer, and writer is best known for his long-running British comedy role as Alan Partridge and recently appeared in BBC One’s How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), with another installment of The Trip franchise also in the works. Edwards is a newer face, with more limited screen credits, including a guest role on the Australian crime drama Black Snow. The pair joins previously announced cast additions Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka as creator Mike White continues announcing an ensemble for the next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning show. Production on Season 4 is expected to begin later this year.

Read it at Variety

2
NASA Unveils Artemis II Spacecraft for Crewed Moon Orbit
ANOTHER STEP FOR MAN
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 01.17.26 5:45PM EST 
NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are rolled out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 17, 2026, ahead of the crewed lunar mission. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images)
NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are rolled out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 17, 2026, ahead of the crewed lunar mission. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images) MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images

NASA has unveiled its Artemis II spacecraft, Orion, which will soon carry a crew into orbit around the moon. Orion and its SLS rocket were rolled out at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday morning, then transported over to a launch pad. While it could take 12 hours to lug the craft the four miles to its launch site, once there, it could be put to use as early as February 6. Orion will hold four astronauts—Americans Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen—and take a journey lasting around 10 days. The first Artemis launch in 2022 had no crew, and this second iteration is expected to put NASA on track for a human moon landing in the near future. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said of the mission: “Why are we doing this? We are doing this to fulfill a promise—a promise to the American people that we will return to the moon,” adding, “The architecture you see behind us here with SLS and the Orion spacecraft is just the beginning.”

3
70-Year-Old Woman Dies After Riding Universal’s ‘Mummy’ Coaster
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.17.26 4:54PM EST 
Universal Studio
Florida, Orlando, Universal Studios, Dueling Dragons Inverted Roller Coaster. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty

A 70-year-old woman died after riding Universal Studios Florida’s “Revenge of the Mummy” roller coaster, according to a new report obtained by People. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services report said the woman became unresponsive during the ride and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died last November. Officials did not identify the woman or disclose the specific medical cause of death in the report. “Revenge of the Mummy,” which opened in 2004, reaches speeds of up to 40 miles per hour and features a 39-foot drop. According to the outlet, the attraction has been involved in at least 21 reported incidents since its debut. The death comes after another tragedy at the park. Last September, 34-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after riding “Stardust Racers” at Universal’s newly opened Epic Universe park. Zavala suffered blunt force trauma, and Universal later reached a settlement with his family in December 2025, according to reports.

Read it at People

4
Radioactive Shrimp Likely to Keep Popping Up ‘For Months’
GLOW NO!
Daysia Tolentino 

Weekend Reporter

Published 01.17.26 4:52PM EST 
Crabs (North Sea prawns) already cooked on the crab cutter are loaded onto a truck in the port.
Crabs (North Sea prawns) already cooked on the crab cutter are loaded onto a truck in the port. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

A new intelligence bulletin suggests that imports from Indonesia, including shrimp, will likely continue to test positive for the radioactive isotope Cesium-137 (Cs-137). The FDA first announced a recall of shrimp from the Indonesian company PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati in August. It had detected a small amount of Cs-137 in one bag from the manufacturer, which would not pose an “acute hazard” to consumers, but could cause health risks over time. The agency advised consumers not to eat the shellfish from the brand. The alert prompted an investigation into radioactive contamination in an industrial zone near Jakarta, which is where the shrimp were processed. Now, the latest bulletin from Homeland Security says various Indonesian products will “almost certainly test positive for Cs-137 in the coming weeks and months.” These imported items include the shrimp, shoes, spices, and more. The contamination was most likely unintentional, according to DHS. Homeland Security is “well postured” to block affected items from entering the country. At this time, no product alerted for Cs-137 has entered the U.S. marketplace.

Read it at ABC News

5
Blake Lively Enlists Lawyer Who Took On Epstein for Justin Baldoni Battle
LEGAL FIREPOWER
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 01.17.26 4:35AM EST 
Published 01.17.26 1:42AM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Blake Lively is seen on December 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Blake Lively is seen on December 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blake Lively has added some serious firepower to her legal team as the fight with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni heads toward trial. On Friday, Lively hired Sigrid McCawley, a managing partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, who previously represented victims of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The new hire comes just days ahead of a key hearing, where Baldoni is expected to seek dismissal of some or all of Lively’s claims. McCawley also represented Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, after Baldoni named her in a countersuit accusing her of orchestrating a smear campaign. In a statement to The Cut, McCawley described the case as centering on allegations of a hostile work environment and retaliation after Lively raised concerns on set. Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct during production, including claims Baldoni entered her trailer without consent. Baldoni has denied the allegations and previously accused Lively, Sloane, and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion. Those claims were dismissed last year.

6
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hands ‘The View’ a Major Win
CAN’T QUIT HER
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 01.17.26 4:19AM EST 
Published 01.16.26 11:17PM EST 
Marjorie Taylor Greene on 'The View.'
Marjorie Taylor Greene on 'The View.' ABC/ABC

Marjorie Taylor Greene is shaking up the ratings game. Just two days after retiring from Congress, Greene paid a visit to The View on Jan. 7. The episode pulled in 2.75 million viewers, giving the ABC daytime talk show its most-watched episode since April, according to Nielsen figures first reported by TheWrap. That’s a 7 percent bump over her previous appearance in November. While the conversation touched on her break with Trump and her decision to leave Congress, Greene largely avoided the combative tone that once defined her media appearances. Greene has become one of the show’s most reliable ratings draws, with each of her recent appearances delivering a measurable boost in viewership. MTG’s presence also lifted The View’s weekly average to 2.61 million viewers, a 59 percent jump from the previous week. Ratings climbed sharply across key demographics, including women aged 25-54 and 18-49. The View ranked No. 1 among daytime network talk shows that week, outperforming NBC’s Today Third Hour. The ABC program continues to lead broadcast daytime talk shows for a ninth consecutive season.

7
‘Heated Rivalry’ Effect Takes a Nearly-Empty Ice Rink by Storm
ON LOCATION
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.17.26 12:49AM EST 
Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in Heated Rivalry
Heated Rivalry (L to R) - Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Episode 105 of Heated Rivalry. Cr. Sabrina Lantos © 2025 Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Fans of the seemingly overnight sensation Heated Rivalry have begun making pilgrimages to shooting locations around Canada, including the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario, where the cast and crew shot every hockey sequence featured in the show in just 10 days. “We normally don’t book anything into April and May,” the arena’s manager, Ryan Giles, told Variety, before explaining that because Guelph Storm didn’t make the playoffs in 2025, the show was able to use the arena to film. Giles estimates that hundreds of fans have visited the arena since the show’s premiere to take photos or purchase merchandise, and he has also seen the evidence on TikTok.

“There’s a lot of them, of people that are just showing up and wanting to take pictures around the building‚” Giles explained. Fortunately for those fans, the rink’s team is happy to provide them with a quick tour, though Giles notes that diehard fans would easily be able to orient themselves based on what they’ve seen in the show. Heated Rivalry, which was created by Letterkenny’s Jacob Tierney for Canadian streamer Crave and picked up by HBO Max in the U.S., has already been renewed for a second season after becoming a surprise global hit following its debut in November.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in Heated Rivalry
Every hockey scene in ‘Heated Rivalry’ was filmed over the course of just ten days at Guelph's Sleeman Centre. Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max
Read it at Variety

8
Nickelodeon Star, 33, Killed in Hit-and-Run
PLEA FOR JUSTICE
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.16.26 8:56PM EST 
Jonathan Lipnicki and Kianna Underwood during Hairspray Opening Night Los Angeles - After Party at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Lipnicki and Kianna Underwood during Hairspray Opening Night Los Angeles - After Party at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The victim of a violent hit-and-run in New York City has been identified as a former Nickelodeon child star, police said. Authorities named Kianna Underwood, who appeared on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That in the early 2000s, as the victim in a fatal incident in Brooklyn. Investigators say a vehicle struck the 33-year-old just before 7 a.m. ET as she crossed the street at an intersection in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. The vehicle then dragged her for nearly two blocks before the driver fled, according to TMZ. Emergency responders pronounced Underwood dead at the scene. As of Friday, police have made no arrests and say the driver remains at large. Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue to review surveillance footage of the area. News of Underwood’s death prompted an outpouring online, with former viewers calling the incident shocking and senseless. She had stepped away from acting in recent years, but remained a familiar figure to fans of Nickelodeon’s early-2000s programming.

Read it at TMZ

9
The Estate Where Gene Hackman and His Wife Died Is Hitting the Market
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.16.26 9:45PM EST 
Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986.
Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986. Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s lavish New Mexico compound is about to hit the market for the first time in three decades, almost a year after the bodies of the two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his pianist wife, 65, were discovered inside. The 13,000-square-foot Santa Fe estate, which is situated on 53 acres, features an artist’s studio, a putting green, and panoramic views of the surrounding hills. It is listed for $6.25 million. The French Connection actor and Betsy Arakawa, his wife of nearly 35 years, were found dead in their estate on Feb. 26, 2025. Authorities determined that they died roughly a week apart, with Arakawa dying from a rare disease known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is spread by rats, and Hackman succumbing to heart disease with Alzheimer’s complications. The couple bought the home in the 1990s and made extensive renovations over the years. Sotheby’s International Realty listing agents said all of their belongings have since been removed from the property in preparation for viewings. “There will be some buyers that are just averse to purchasing a property where a death has occurred,” Tara S. Earley of Sotheby’s told The Wall Street Journal. “There are other buyers for whom that doesn’t matter. We are selling the property on its virtues and all of the positives.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

10
80’s Rock Icon Shares Health Update on Daughter’s Illness
FAMILY HURTS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.16.26 5:16PM EST 
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Grammy-winning 80s rocker John Mellencamp gave an update on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast about his daughter’s cancer diagnosis. The “Hurts So Good” singer, 74, told the podcaster this week that Teddi Mellencamp, 44, has been “really sick” and that the experience has not been “f---ing fun.” Teddi was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. The disease had accelerated by early 2025, spreading to both her lungs and brain. By the end of 2025, the reality star said that her tumors were no longer detectable. Teddi is best known for her three-season stint on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and for her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, which she hosts with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. Teddi and her father have been incredibly close during the illness’s progression. Teddi told her podcast listeners that when her cancer had initially metastasized to different parts of her body, she would receive constant calls from her father to plan the location for her burial. John Mellencamp spoke to NBC’s Today Show on Friday, stating that he is trying to convince her to come back to the family’s home base in Indiana to complete her path to remission.

Read it at NBC News

