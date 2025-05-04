‘The White Lotus’ Star Mocks Cast Feud Rumors
Jason Isaacs, star of the most recent season of The White Lotus as well as the Harry Potter film franchise, took to Instagram to respond to rumors of ongoing drama between members of the show’s cast. As Page Six reports, Isaacs posted selfies to his Instagram on Friday, taken with co-star Walton Goggins, which were accompanied by the caption, “Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” The post was liked by fellow co-stars Sam Nivola, Carrie Coon, and Aimee Lou Wood, while Goggins posted his own selfie with Isaacs to his Instagram story with the caption, “Got to hug Timothy Ratliff yesterday.” Since the show’s finale, rumors of drama between cast members, including Goggins and Wood, have taken social media by storm. Isaacs has certainly done his part to fan the flames, saying in one interview of the time spent on-set that there were “friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.”