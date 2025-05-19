The Who Fires Ringo Starr’s Drummer Son for the Second Time in a Month

Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt at compassion towards Joe Biden lasted just a few hours on Sunday after the former president’s office announced he’d been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” President Donald Trump’s son posted on X, hours after sharing a post about setting aside politics to wish Joe Biden a speedy recovery. Former first lady Jill Biden has a doctoral degree in education, not medicine. She’s entitled to use “Dr.” as a title, but certain right-wingers have long taken issue with her decision to do so. Though many in MAGAworld were quick to fuel conspiracy theories with Joe Biden’s diagnosis, the president and some of his prominent far-right allies offered atypically diplomatic well wishes. Trump Jr.’s tweet, however, has prompted some disgust on social media. Democratic strategist Jon Cooper called it “vile” and “heartless.” Novelist Don Winslow slammed it as “disgusting.” “Trump Jr. is a pathetic, reprehensible conman who wouldn’t know decency if it smacked him in the face,” posted Democratic influencer Harry Sisson.
Shop with ScoutedHow to Effortlessly Get a Radiant, Flawless, Golden TanTAN-TALIZINGCoco & Eve's body oil and express mousse leave skin deeply nourished and glowing.
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was hit by another security scare when an air traffic controller spotted a DoorDash delivery driver driving around restricted zones. The driver said it was an innocent mistake, and police opted against filing charges, but the fact that he drove for miles around interior and restricted roads without being spotted on Saturday raises security concerns. “This could have been really, really bad,” former air traffic controller Robert Mark told CBS News. Police said the 36-year-old “accidentally drove into an unauthorized secured area within O’Hare Airport.” DoorDash said they’re looking into the circumstances. “Imagine if this had been at night in the darkness, I mean, where no one noticed this person,” Mark, now working as a business jet pilot, added. The incident is the latest in a series of high-profile alerts to hit Chicago airports over the past six months. In late February, a Southwest Airlines pilot had to abort a landing at Midway International Airport after a business jet began to taxi across the runway. At O’Hare, a passenger was ejected from a United Airlines flight for carrying a concealed firearm in April. On Christmas Eve last year, a stowaway was found dead in the wheel well of a Hawaii-bound United plane.
The Who Fires Ringo Starr’s Drummer Son for the Second Time in a Month
British rock band The Who’s task of replacing their iconic first drummer Keith Moon is still causing headaches, five decades after Moon’s death. The group’s guitarist Pete Townshend announced on Instagram on Monday that Zak Starkey, the son of Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr, will not be joining them on their upcoming North American tour. “A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best,” Townshend said. However, Starkey, who has been The Who’s drummer since 1996, disputed the statement and said that he was fired “two weeks after reinstatement” and then asked to publicly say he chose to leave to pursue “other musical endeavours.” Starkey wrote in his own social media post: “Not true. I love The Who and would never have quit and let down so many amazing people who stood up for me through all this madness.” Starkey was fired by The Who in April following an onstage disagreement over his playing during a gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall the previous month, reported The Guardian. Starkey was then asked to rejoin the band just days later.
A 20-year-old man facing murder charges for allegedly slashing three people with a knife outside a New York City bar is the son of a Saturday Night Live producer, according to the New York Post. Arlo Willner was arrested after a knife attack outside Sally’s Bar in Kips Bay left three men hospitalized Saturday. The Post now reports that the young man, who is out on bond, is the son of late SNL music coordinator Hal Willner and Sheila Rogers, a producer for James Corden and David Letterman’s CBS shows. The 3.30 a.m. incident started after the younger man reportedly approached the three other males and inquired about purchasing cocaine. He was told that “this was not the place for that,” according to a criminal complaint seen by the Post. It added that an argument started and Willner pulled a pocket knife. One man, 45, was left with deep wounds to his neck while his friend, 45, sustained injuries to his shoulder. A third man, in his thirties, was stabbed in the stomach. As well an attempted murder rap, Willner has been hit with two counts of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court.
Donald Trump’s so-called “big, beautiful” tax bill overcame a roadblock in the House late Sunday night, allowing it to advance amid a rebellion by Republican hardliners. Reps. Chip Roy, Andrew Clyde, Josh Brecheen, and Ralph Norman voted present at a House Budget Committee meeting on Sunday, after having voted no on Friday, allowing the vote to pass down party lines. The House Freedom Caucus, of which the four lawmakers are members, said in a statement after the vote that “while progress has been made” on advancing the bill, “it does not yet meet the moment.” It’s unclear what concessions House Speaker Mike Johnson made to the hard-right holdouts to get the vote over the line, but the GOP leader told reporters earlier on Sunday night that “minor modifications” had been made. Trump has called on Republicans to unite behind the controversial bill, which, among other measures, seeks to make cuts to Medicaid and invest more in border security. It now heads to the House Rules Committee, where it will need to pass in order to get to a House floor vote.
There is a growing rift between President Donald Trump and his Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as supporters of both men find themselves increasingly at odds. Citing conversations with more than half a dozen current and former administration officials, CNN reported that friction is building between MAGA and MAHA—RFK Jr.’s Make American Healthy Again movement. The White House has reportedly been frustrated by Kennedy’s handling of the Texas measles outbreak, as well as his inconsistent messaging on vaccines. Some factions of the MAHA movement, meanwhile, have been irked by Trump’s pick for surgeon general, the holistic doctor and wellness influencer Dr. Casey Means, over a perceived lack of opposition to vaccines. In announcing his nominee earlier this month, Trump said Means has “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials.” Following backlash over her nomination, Kennedy called the attacks “absurd” and said Means is the “perfect choice for surgeon general precisely because she left the traditional medical system.” A White House spokesperson told CNN in its Sunday report that Kennedy “is both trusted and empowered by President Trump to deliver on his directive to get to the bottom of America’s chronic disease epidemic, and this priority is shared not just by the White House and HHS, but the entire Trump administration.” A person familiar with a recent exodus of experts from HHS described the situation to CNN as an “utter disaster.”
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, a disease that affects about one in eight men in the U.S. The disease was “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to “the bone,” his office said in a statement on Sunday. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.” According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rates for metastatic prostate cancer are 37 percent. But Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN’s medical analyst, said Biden’s diagnosis presented both good and bad news. The bad news is that Biden got a high Gleason score, which measures how aggressive a patient’s prostate cancer is, and that the cancer is no longer confined to the prostate. The good news is that the tumor appears to be sensitive to hormone therapy. “When oncologists talk to patients, it‘s important for the patients to understand that they are not a statistic,” Reiner said on CNN Newsroom. “What they should only be interested [in] is, what is their outlook? What are the features of their tumor and their overall condition? Where does that point them? And to me, it sounds like there‘s a lot to do here.”
Tiger King star Joe Exotic is heartbroken after his husband was released from jail–and promptly deported to Mexico. Jorge Marquez Flores, who was jailed over immigration issues, was released from a Texas prison on Friday and subsequently sent to Mexico. “The ICE agents didn’t understand why he got sent back so fast,“ Exotic wrote on social media. ”He had hearing scheduled for tomorrow.” The 62-year-old married 33-year-old Flores last October. The Tiger King star continues to use his social media accounts to plead with President Trump to release him from jail, where he is currently serving 21 years for his part in the plot to kill his wildlife nemesis Carole Baskin. “I know that you are not fond of my lifestyle,” Exotic wrote to Trump on social media, “but I supported you, just allow me go to Mexico with my husband.” In his most recent post Exotic asked the President for a special deal. “Just let me go to Mexico and you can keep Carole Baskin. I’m exhausted trying to figure out why you won’t listen to the evidence.”
Bruce Springsteen has called out Donald Trump—again—after the 78-year-old president described the music icon, 75, as a “dried out prune” and “highly overrated.” Springsteen and the E Street Band are in the UK and Europe, playing to more than 700,000 fans at 16 concerts. At his second show in Manchester, Springsteen again paused the music for a three-minute retort to Trump’s salty social media post. His words echoed the message he sent fans at his first Manchester show. “In my home, they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent,” Springsteen told the UK crowd. “In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death… they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. The majority of our elected representatives have utterly failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government.” The Boss, however, did find some positivity. “The America I’ve sung to you about for 50 years is real, and regardless of its many faults, it’s a great country with a great people, and we will survive this moment,” he said.
Gop Rep. Lauren Boebert raised eyebrows over the weekend after appearing alongside rumored beau Kid Rock. The MAGA musician and the congresswoman were first spotted at the President’s inauguration in January, leaving the shindig together in a cab at 2.30am. In a social post by conservative radio host and former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, Dana Loesch, Boebert, 38, is seen cosying up to the 54-year-old singer at his Rock’n’Rodeo in Texas on Friday night. Rock and Boebert posed with Loesch and husband Chris. The “half rock, half rodeo” event was, naturally, streamed live on Fox Nation, billed as “Rodeo reimagined.” Boebert and Rock have denied dating rumours all year, but both are single and ready to mingle–even at rodeos. Boebert reposted Loesch’s photo on X on Sunday, adding “Making America GREAT Again”. She helpfully pointed out her cowboy boots were from the label Redneck Riveria. Kid Rock’s most recent album, 2022’s Bad Reputation, peaked at No.124 on the Billboard Top 200.