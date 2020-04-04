The Wing Lays Off Hundreds of Staff Amid Closures Brought on by Coronavirus

The Wing, a chain of co-working spaces for women, laid off or furloughed the majority of its employees Friday. The company shuttered its 12 locations and suspended members’ dues three weeks ago, cutting off the majority of its revenue but anticipating reopening in April. With the coronavirus crisis expected to last at least until the summer, the founders said staff cuts were the only remaining option for the company to remain solvent.
“Dear Wing community, today was the hardest day in the history of our company,” wrote founders Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan on Instagram. “We simply don’t know when we will reopen again.”