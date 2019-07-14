The Winner of the Pelosi vs. Ocasio-Cortez Clash? Trump.

What do we make of this Democratic civil war that’s exploded over the past few days? A lot of things, but before we get to all the other things, let’s be clear about the main thing: It’s a disaster in the making. If it continues and metastasizes, it will reelect Donald Trump.

Most of the country wants to vote against Trump. There are only a small number of scenarios under which he can win. The main one? A split Democratic Party. That all but guarantees four more years of Trump, and recriminations that we don’t even want to begin to contemplate.

So they all need to stop this. Now.