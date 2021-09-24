Medical Examiner Reveals Cause of Death for Actor Michael K. Williams
TRAGIC
The Wire star Michael K. Williams died from a mixture of fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine, and his death has been ruled an accident, the New York City medical examiner’s office said in a statement Friday. Williams, a five-time Emmy nominee, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6. The news came as a surprise throughout Hollywood, with actors across film and TV singing Williams’ praises. “Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words,” The Wire creator David Simon wrote on Twitter at the time. “And today those words won’t come.” The actor, 54, had been outspoken about his battles with drug addiction, describing his experiences with cocaine and marijuana in a 2012 profile.