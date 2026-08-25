‘The Wonder Years’ Star Details Husband’s Horrific Death in Car Crash at 91

Alley Mills, who starred in “The Wonder Years” and soap operas like “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital,” recounted her late husband’s death on a podcast. Known for his appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” Orson Bean, 91, was hit by a car while walking in Venice, California, in February 2020. A second car hit him after he fell, killing him on impact. “They put a tent over me because there were a lot of helicopters overhead and everything, and they let me hold him for four hours,” Mills said. She continued to give gruesome details of the traumatic scene, noting visible vertebrae and a bloody crash scene. Mills tried to perform CPR after feeling for Bean’s heartbeat, but he was “long gone.” She said on “The Mark Joseph Show” on Aug. 21 that she’s taken solace in the fact that he died instantly and didn’t suffer, according to the doctor who performed the autopsy. After six years, she hasn’t recovered from losing her “best friend,” but she said she’s beginning to adjust to life without him. Bean told her the day before the incident that she had a guardian angel.

Orson Bean and Alley Mills in their autobiographical stage show "Alright Then." (Splash Magazines/Jeff Lorch) Splash Magazine

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