If there were an award for worst attorney general of the Trump administration, Bill Barr would win it. Even with Jeff Sessions in the running.

That’s Molly Jong-Fast’s take, anyway, and Elie Honig, CNN legal analyst and author of the new book about Barr called Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor’s Code and Corrupted the Justice Department, agrees.

“Jeff Sessions has, I hate to say it, an advantage over Bill Barr, because at least Jeff Sessions did the right thing. He recused himself. He pulled himself off the Mueller investigation. Bill Barr’s conflict of interest, by the way, was way more obvious than Jeff Sessions’,” says Honig.