‘The Young and the Restless’ Honors Late Star Billy Miller at End of Episode
The Young and the Restless on Thursday paid homage to actor Billy Miller, who died last week at the age of 43. Miller, who played Billy Abbott from 2008-2014, was honored at the end of the episode with a montage of moments from his time on the show, according to People. The show subsequently posted the tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, “To end today’s episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts.” Miller’s manager confirmed his death in a statement on Sept. 17, the actor’s 44th birthday, adding that he was “struggling with manic depression when he died.” No specific cause of death has been released.