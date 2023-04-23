Soap Opera Star Eric Braeden Is Battling Cancer

Read it at New York Post
The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden has revealed he is suffering from bladder cancer and is undergoing immunotherapy. “This bastard ain’t going to get me. I’m going to get it,” the 82-year-old said on Facebook. “I’ll be in top form again soon.” Braeden, who has played Victor Newman on the soap for more than 40 years, claimed he is weathering the treatment well. “I’m happy to be able to go to work,” he said. “That, I enjoy. It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people.”