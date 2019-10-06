Find Your Next Favorite Pair of Jeans In the Zappos Denim Shop

Quick: when you think of Zappos, what do you think of? My mind goes straight to footwear. But Zappos is so much more than a place to grab running shoes or sandals at prices you feel good about. They have a ton of clothing pieces to choose from, as well. And most importantly, they’ve launched a standalone section to give you the best experience while shopping for something a lot of people hate shopping for: denim.

It’s not that buying jeans online is annoying (maybe a little bit), it’s just that there are so many options it’s hard to narrow it down. The Denim Shop gives you full control over everything from style to review to make the discovery process easier. Zappos has also teamed up with Blue Jeans Go Green to help you recycle your old jeans and keep denim out of landfills. There are even “stories” that explore the style and life of creators that can help you decide what you’re looking for and let you shop right from the page.

What kind of denim do they have, you ask? Best-selling skinny jeans like the Levi’s Premium 721 High-Rise Skinny, chic-but-comfy wide-leg crops from Hudson Jeans, faux leather jeans from AG Adrian Goldschmied, and so many more. The Denim Shop is about both inspiration and wardrobe renewal. So the next time you’re on Zappos to find shoes, it’s worth a detour to grab some denim. | Shop at Zappos >

