Theater Gets Infrared Camera to Protect Jesse Williams’ Penis

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
The theater behind the Broadway revival of Take Me Out is taking no more chances with star Jesse Williams’ private parts. The New York Times reports that after a spectator sneakily snapped and posted a nude of the actor during a shower scene, Second Stage has installed an infrared camera that will help security spot anyone trying to do it again. “This will allow us to focus on an audience member who looks like they’re doing something suspicious, and assess whether they’re just going through a purse to get a breath mint or pulling out a phone,” Peter Dean, the director of production for Second Stage, told the paper.