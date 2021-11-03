Female Suspects Arrested in Halloween Axe Attack, Victim May Lose Eye
HATCHET JOB
Two people were injured in a Halloween attack in Placerville, California by two suspects armed with a knife and a hatchet, police said. “A couple girls ... were creating mayhem on Main Street,” one local business owner told CBS Sacramento. Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were allegedly swinging at shop windows with the weapons at around 10 p.m., and attacked Kristine Hall and a male friend after Hall confronted the suspects over the property damage.
A friend of Hall who set up a GoFundMe for her medical expenses wrote that Hall may lose her eye. Both suspects fled after the attack. The male victim, who cut his hand, and other witnesses pursued them. The male victim was able to detain Bertrand in a parking lot until officials arrived, while Economou was found hiding in a creek bed a short time later, according to KCRA. Both women are scheduled to appear in court next week.