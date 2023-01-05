Missing Rapper Theophilus London Found, Cousin Says
‘SAFE AND WELL’
Theophilus London, the rapper who was reported missing in Los Angeles last week, has been found, his cousin said Wednesday night. Mikhail Noel shared a post on Instagram saying: “We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy.” Music producer Machine Drum, who has a long-standing collaboration with London, separately tweeted on Wednesday: “He’s been found and is safe with his family.” Machine Drum also replied to a Twitter user to say: “He’s been found tonight and is ok I’m literally texting with his fam n friends,” who the producer said were with London in a safe space. Before London was first reported missing on Dec. 28, his family said that they had not heard from him since July 2022.