    Missing Rapper Theophilus London Found, Cousin Says

    ‘SAFE AND WELL’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    D Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images

    Theophilus London, the rapper who was reported missing in Los Angeles last week, has been found, his cousin said Wednesday night. Mikhail Noel shared a post on Instagram saying: “We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy.” Music producer Machine Drum, who has a long-standing collaboration with London, separately tweeted on Wednesday: “He’s been found and is safe with his family.” Machine Drum also replied to a Twitter user to say: “He’s been found tonight and is ok I’m literally texting with his fam n friends,” who the producer said were with London in a safe space. Before London was first reported missing on Dec. 28, his family said that they had not heard from him since July 2022.

