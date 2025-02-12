Therabody’s V-Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Re-Up Your Wellness Arsenal

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Elon Musk’s X Hands Trump $10M to Settle Lawsuit Over His Locked Account
GREEN WITH ENVY
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 02.12.25 9:59PM EST 
Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025.
Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The social media platform owned by Elon Musk, X, will pay $10 million to Donald Trump to settle his lawsuit against the company. The agreement comes despite Musk’s already hefty donations of more than $250 million on the campaign trail to help elect the 78-year-old. According to The Wall Street Journal, the president had considered dropping the case due to his close relationship with the billionaire. Trump, however, decided to carry on, sources told The Journal. Trump filed the suit—which included then-Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey—after he was removed from the platform for his role in the Capitol Riots. He was reinstated under Musk’s new leadership in November 2022. The settlement follows a similar deal with Meta last month, though that platform is set to pay more than double the price of X at $25 million. A spokesperson for X did not return requests for comment to The Journal, which noted Musk’s new role at the Department of Government Efficiency—which is slashing costs and causing chaos across numerous federal agencies.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
WATCH: Pilots Eject Out of Navy Jet Seconds Before Crash
CLOSE CALL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.13.25 10:46AM EST 
Navy Jet crash
Navy Jet crash TODAY

Two service members ejected from a Navy aircraft mere seconds before it crashed into the San Diego Bay on Wednesday morning, based on a video taken by a witness, NBC reported. According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler with the two pilots on board smashed into the waters near Shelter Island around 10:15 a.m.—both pilots safely survived the crash. They were saved by a H&M Landing charter fishing boat that witnessed the entire incident. “As all of our crews are trained in lifesaving efforts, immediately came about, turned around picked up both pilots that were in the water,” Company General Manager Frank Ursitti told NBC San Diego. “And as they were boarding the pilots on the water, [the captain] observed the plane actually ditch into San Diego Bay.” The servicemen were taken to the University of California San Diego Hillcrest Medical Center, where they are reportedly in “good condition” and under 24-hour medical observation, the U.S. Navy said in a Wednesday evening update. The jet was assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, which is based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. “The aircraft remains submerged, and response teams are actively assessing the scene,” a U.S. Navy spokesperson told NBC of the wreckage. “Environmental and safety teams are working to mitigate any potential impacts. There are no reports of civilian injuries or damage at this time.”

Read it at TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Your Skin Craves These Dermatologist-Backed Skincare Products During the Winter Months
GET SKIN-TO IT
AD BY TruSkin
Updated 02.11.25 2:07AM EST 
Published 02.11.25 12:00AM EST 
TruSkin
TruSkin

Just because it’s cold and dry doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer. It can glow throughout winter with the right nutrient-rich, hydrating skincare products. TruSkin’s moisturizers and serums are made with vitamin C and caffeine-infused formulas to keep your skin bright and energized all season.

TruSkin’s best-selling Vitamin C Facial Serum has over 100K 5-star reviews. It features a stable (and natural) form of vitamin C called sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP) for a gentle and effective application. It’s even recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. The Vitamin C Facial Serum is 45% off until February 16th.

Dr. Garshick also notes that the supplemental nighttime Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum “incorporates retinol and niacinamide to help address many of the signs of skin aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and more… making it a great multitasking serum.”

Round out your routine with the Caffeine Facial Serum to wake up your face in the morning and the daily Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and nourished through winter and beyond.

Vitamin C Facial Serum
45% off until February 16th
Shop At TruSkin$39

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum
Shop At TruSkin$25

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Caffeine Facial Serum
Shop At TruSkin$16

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer
Shop At TruSkin$27

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Rapper Says Son Was Killed by High School Basketball Star
SHOCK DISCLOSURE
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.13.25 8:06AM EST 
Gillie Da Kid
Gillie Da Kid on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Club Shay Shay

Hip-hop artist Gillie Da Kid revealed on a podcast that his son Devin Spady was shot and killed by up-and-coming basketball player Noah Scurry, who himself was fatally shot in January. “The 17-year-old basketball player who got shot 17 times? That’s who killed my son,” he said during an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Show host Shannon Sharpe, who had mentioned Scurry’s death while discussing gun violence in Philadelphia, was left briefly stunned. “The police called me and told me once he was murdered,” Gillie said, adding that the police told him they were about to arrest Scully, “But he got murdered first.” Gillie’s son Spady, 25, a rapper who went by YNG Cheese, was shot and killed in June 2023 in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Gillie said that the bullets weren’t meant for him. Scurry was shot and killed outside his home in Philadelphia last month shortly after releasing his first solo drill song.

Read it at Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Ex-Trump Adviser: Putin Swigging Vodka to Celebrate Gabbard Confirmation
FROM RUSSIA WITH SPUDS
Sean Craig
Updated 02.13.25 7:52AM EST 
Published 02.13.25 6:42AM EST 
John Bolton appears on CNN's The Source on February 12, 2025.
CNN

The Kremlin will be hailing Wednesday’s confirmation of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard with a hearty toast, former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton said. Gabbard, a former Hawaii Democratic congresswoman turned Republican surrogate, was confirmed by the Senate despite her history of taking positions seen as friendly to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think Putin couldn’t be happier,” Bolton told CNN’s The Source. “They’re drinking vodka straight out of the bottle in the Kremlin tonight.” Former staffers who worked for Gabbard when she was a congresswoman told ABC News last year that she regularly consumed and shared news from Kremlin propaganda outlet RT, including after she was advised it was not a credible source of information. Gabbard also bemoaned America’s “hostility” toward the authoritarian Putin in a campaign memo, condemned sanctions on Russia, and once secretly met with Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin-aligned former Syrian dictator who, like Putin, is accused of war crimes. “I think many allies are now going to think twice before they share intelligence with us,” added Bolton. “It was one of [Trump’s] worst nominations, beyond a doubt.” Bolton, who was Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 and held roles at the State Department and in former President George W. Bush’s administration, was accused by former State Department colleagues of skewing and suppressing intelligence in order to support his own frequently wrong views.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Therabody’s V-Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Re-Up Your Wellness Arsenal

DEEP (TISSUE) DISCOUNTS
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 02.12.25 6:50PM EST 
Therabody sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Therabody.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Therabody’s line of massage guns, recovery tools, and wellness tech offerings are undoubtedly the gold standard on the market right now—and for good reason. If you’ve been looking to try Therabody’s top-rated massage guns, wellness devices, or facial tools for some time, now’s the time to treat yourself. Right now, you can score up to $100 off select Therabody bestsellers, including the top-rated TheraGun Pro, vibrating LED TheraFace Mask, newly-launched (and restocked) Depuffing Face Wand, and the SmartGoggles during the brand’s Valentine’s Day sale.

It’s a great time to snag a last-minute V-day gift (just hurry!) or practice the art of self-love with a new wellness gadget. Either way, Therabody’s rare Valentine’s Day sale is not to be missed.

Theragun Pro (5th Gen)
Down from $500
See At Therabody$400

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Therabody TheraFace Vibrating LED Mask
Down From $600
See At Therabody$550

Free Shipping

Theragun Mini
Down from $200
See At Therabody$150

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Therabody Hot/Cold Depuffing Wand
Down From $149
See At Therabody$129

Free Shipping

Therabody SmartGoggles Heated Eye Mask & Massager
Down From $200
See At Therabody$150

Free Shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Car Attack Injures at least 28 as JD Vance Arrives in Munich for Security Conference
'SUSPECTED ATTACK'
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.13.25 9:20AM EST 
Published 02.13.25 7:58AM EST 
A damaged car used in a "suspected attack" in Munich
A damaged car that drove into demonstrators in Munich, February 13, 2025. Johannes Simon/Johannes Simon/Getty Images

A car has crashed into a crowd in Munich in a “suspected attack.” At least 28 people including children have been injured, at least two of them seriously, according to reports. Police say that the driver is a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who was known to police for theft and drug offenses, and that he has been arrested. Witnesses told Bild that a Mini Cooper sped up before it hit people marching in a trade union demonstration and that two men were in the vehicle, one of whom was shot. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder said, “The attack shows that I have to change something in Germany—and quickly.“ Germany suffered a deadly vehicle-ramming attack at a Christmas market in December, and today’s incident comes a week before national elections amid a national debate about migration. Police say the incident isn’t related to U.S. Vice President JD Vance visit to Munich for a security conference.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Kanye West Back on X After Wild Posting Spree
X-RATED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.13.25 8:57AM EST 
Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kanye West has made a surprisingly quick return to X after a wild posting spree that saw him hit all the worst -isms. The rapper, now known as Ye, fired off a string of sexist, anti semitic, homophobic and downright bizarre posts over a three-day period last week. His account was soon deactivated after a backlash, but now he is back. His offensive posts, however, appear to have been deleted. It is unclear if the musician culled the posts himself or if Elon Musk’s platform took action. One post, however, remains in his reply section. “Since I’m getting kicked off Twitter soon everybody is a Nazi until a real Nazi pulls up,” the Feb. 10 message reads. West’s return also comes with a warning attached to his account. It reads: “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You’re seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Harry Potter TV Show Eyes John Lithgow to Play Beloved Character
WAND-ERFUL NEWS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.13.25 9:47AM EST 
John Lithgow
John Lithgow at MOMA on June 14, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Lithgow is in final talks to play Professor Dumbledore in HBO’s TV adaptation of Harry Potter. The 3rd Rock From the Sun star would play the bearded headmaster of Hogwarts wizarding school whose Order of the Phoenix fights evil Lord Voldemort. Dumbledore was previously played by legendary late actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, and Jude Law as young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts prequel. This famous roster of British and Irish actors creates big shoes for the American to fill, but fortunately the 79-year-old Lithgow has some experience playing characters from across the pond, including an Emmy-winning performance as Winston Churchill on Netflix’s The Crown. The Harry Potter series is intended to run for over ten years from late 2026, and aims to be a “faithful adaptation” of each of J.K. Rowling’s novels. “We will only confirm details as we finalize deals,” an HBO spokesperson told Deadline.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
British Pop Star Robbie Williams Sparks Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors
ROCK DJ
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 02.13.25 3:05AM EST 
Published 02.12.25 11:43PM EST 
Robbie Williams attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024.
Robbie Williams attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

British singer Robbie Williams created a stir on Wednesday when he claimed on X that he was recently recruited to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. “OMG. I’ve just been asked to do next year’s halftime at the Super Bowl. So honoured guys. Thank you‚” Williams wrote. The 50-year-old, a founding member of ’90s boy band Take That, had moderate success as a solo artist in the U.S. after his split from the group. Though he was a superstar in the U.K., Europe, and Australia, Williams only scored on the Billboard Hot 100 twice, peaking at #53 with the song “Angels” in Jan 2000. Kendrick Lamar made history on Sunday with his halftime show performance, though he was named in September. 2024, just months ahead of the Super Bowl, putting Williams’ claims in doubt. A representative for Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Williams is, however, expected to perform a song at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. as part of his ambassadorial role with the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Boost Arousal With This Clinically-Proven (and 35% Off) Vibrator
GOOD VIBES
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.06.25 5:22PM EST 
Published 10.16.24 8:47PM EDT 
MysteryVibe
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to sex toys, “clinically proven” and “doctor-recommended” aren’t phrases you’d expect to find under its merits, but MysteryVibe’s bendable Crescendo 2 does more than just all the right spots. According to the brand, a recent study found that the FDA-registered Crescendo 2 vibrator significantly improves pelvic pain and penetration pain in women suffering from genito-pelvic pain and penetration disorder, menopausal symptoms, and arousal issues. The Crescendo 2’s slim ergonomic design allows users to bend it to a variety of customizable positions, allowing for a totally personalized experience—whether solo or partnered.

MysteryVibe Crescendo 2 Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

The innovative sex toy is also designed to precisely pinpoint your unique erogenous zones, from G-spot to P-spot. Plus, it’s equipped with six motors and 16 different settings, so users can seamlessly control the speed, intensity, and pattern of the vibrations with the device or using the accompanying app. The versatile vibrator is designed for everyone and is suitable for sex toy newbies and veterans alike. It’s no wonder this unique and body-positive vibrator has won several design awards. The best part? You can score 35 percent off the deluxe vibrator (and a range of the brand’s other sex toys) right now—just in time for Valentine’s Day, including the Legato, the prostate-stimulating Molto, and the Tenuto 2 for couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Musk Set to Score Massive State Department Contract for Armored Tesla Cybertrucks
KA-CHING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.13.25 4:56AM EST 
Published 02.12.25 6:26PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 6: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 6: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

All Elon Musk’s work ingratiating himself with Donald Trump appears to be paying off. His electric vehicle company Tesla just won big by earning the largest projected State Department contract of 2025, Drop Site News reported Wednesday. The company is expected to make somewhere in the ballpark of $400 million on a multi-year contract for armored versions of its Tesla cybertruck, according to the State Department’s procurement forecast. The multi-million dollar contract is expected to be finalized in Q4 and is forecasted to last for about five years, according to the forecast’s last update on Dec. 13, 2024. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) boss has earned plenty of detractors in recent weeks for his cut-first, ask questions later ethos. After the DOGE’s subcommittee hearing on Wednesday—during which Democrats ripped into Musk’s government-slashing panel—Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D- TX) told CNN: “This is nothing more than another payday for Elon Musk because we know that if there is any government welfare to be handed out, it is consistently being handed out to Elon Musk, who stopped all the money to USAID while at the same time deciding that he would get another contract for over $300 million.”

Read it at Drop Site News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Donald Trump Slams Department of Education as a ‘Con Job’
CLOSE IT PRONTO
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.12.25 9:58PM EST 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as director of national intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as director of national intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump slammed the Department of Education (DOE) as a “con job” during a Wednesday news conference and lamented over the United States significantly falling behind China in worldwide ranking on education. “I’d like it to be closed immediately. Look at the Department of Education, it’s a big con job” Trump said. “They ranked the top countries in the world, we’re ranked number 40. But we’re ranked number one in one department—cost per pupil,” he continued. “So we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, but we’re ranked number 40.” The president proceeded to say that “something’s really wrong” with the U.S’s ranking as China is ranked in the top five. “As big as it is, it’s ranked in the top five, and that’s our…primary competitor,” Trump said. Notably, China has a Ministry of Education that regulates its schooling system, the largest state-run education system in the world, per a 2023 report from the International Trade Administration. Meanwhile, Trump has turned to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash spending and staffers across a slew of federal agencies, including the DOE.

Read it at Fox News Digital

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price