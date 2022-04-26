Save Up to $100 on a Theragun During This Mother’s Day Sale

As I’ve gotten older, muscle aches and soreness have become far more common following my workouts. At the same time, my entire body feels creakier than ever before—whether I’ve worked out or have just been working all day at my desk. Fortunately, I recently discovered that massage guns are an easy-to-use solution to relieving aches and pains and boosting post-workout recovery.

Therabody’s line of massage guns and fitness accessories are undoubtedly the gold standard on the market right now—and for good reason. If you’ve been looking to try Therabody’s top-rated massage guns for some time, now’s the time to treat yourself (or your mom for Mother’s Day!).

Right now, you can buy all four Theragun models at discounted prices for Therabody’s Mother’s Day sale. The Theragun Prime and Elite are each $50 off their original listed price, the Theragun Mini is $40 off, and the Theragun Pro (the best, in my opinion) is a generous $100 off. If you or perhaps your mom are regularly active or even just have the occasional ache and pain, the Theragun is the perfect option for you—it really is a game-changer, trust me. With the price slashed by $50 or $100, now is the time to pull the trigger on a massage gun.

Theragun Pro Down from $600 Buy at Theragun $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Theragun Elite Down from $400 Buy at Therabody $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Theragun Prime Down from $300 Buy at Therabody $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Theragun Mini Down from $200 Buy at Therabody $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

