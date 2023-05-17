Elizabeth Holmes Loses Bid to Stay Free During Appeal

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
A federal appeals court has shot down Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes’ bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction. It’s not clear when Holmes, who was supposed to be jailed April 27 before she asked to remain free, will have to report to serve her 11-year term for bilking investors in her blood-testing company. The court has recommended that the married mother of two young children—both born after she was charged—does her time at a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, where families can visit.