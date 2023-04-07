Theranos Exec Sunny Balwani Must Report to Prison After Losing Appeal

Read it at Associated Press
Theranos executive Sunny Balwani will begin his almost 13-year prison sentence on April 20 after losing an appeal Friday. U.S District Judge Edward Davila denied Balwani’s bid to remain free while he appeals his conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges related to his time at Theranos. Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO and Balwani’s ex-lover, is set to report to prison on April 27 to begin her 11-year sentence for similar charges. The former CEO has also appealed to remain free while she contests her conviction, though Davila has yet to issue a ruling.