Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Denied New Trial
REJECTED
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been denied a new trial after she was found guilty of criminal fraud for misleading investors about her blood-testing company. Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, faces a lengthy prison sentence and fines. All three of her requests for a new trial have been dismissed, with the judge saying she failed to provide sufficient evidence or prove there was misconduct in her initial trial. Holmes had claimed former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff told her his testimony against her had been twisted, although Rosendorff denies that and said he doesn’t want to retract his testimony. “I don't want to help Ms. Holmes,” Rosendorff said. “The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society.” U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said he found Rosendorff’s “statements under oath to be credible,” dismissing Holmes’ claims. Holmes will be sentenced Nov. 18.