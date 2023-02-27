Elizabeth Holmes Gives Birth to Second Child, Court Records Indicate
Elizabeth Holmes is now reportedly the proud mother of two children, having once again given birth at a suspiciously convenient time in her ongoing battle to stave off prison. The disgraced Theranos founder was described as a mother of “two very young children” in court documents filed by her lawyers this week. The records did not make clear when exactly Holmes delivered her second child, but she was pictured visibly pregnant at a hearing in October. This most recent filing, first obtained by The Mercury News, seeks to delay the beginning of Holmes’ 11-year sentence, arguing that she should be allowed to remain free on bail while her appeals process plays out. Prosecutors countered in January that Holmes remains a flight risk, a claim her lawyers again denied this week. Her sentence is set to begin on April 27.