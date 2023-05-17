CHEAT SHEET
Elizabeth Holmes Must Report to Prison by May 30
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood-testing start-up Theranos, has had her request to stay out of prison pending an appeal denied. The Wall Street Journal reports that the mother-of-two must report to prison by May 30. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it was unlikely that an appeal would see her conviction overturned. In January 2022, Holmes was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and sentenced to 11 years in prison. On Tuesday, Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president of Theranos and her ex-lover, were ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to investors.