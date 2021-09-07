CHEAT SHEET
Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes Is Still Living Like a Billionaire
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is still living a life of luxury, even as she faces multiple charges in a criminal trial underway in California. According to CNBC, the one-time billionaire is living with her partner—the hotel-heir Billy Evans—in one of the homes on the 74-acre Green Gables estate in Woodside. The full property is on sale for $135 million. It’s not clear how the couple are paying to stay there, and the digs seem to represent a major upgrade to their accommodations. As of 2019, Holmes and Evans reportedly lived in a $5,000 per month two-bedroom rental in San Francisco. “If you want to hide out, you hide out here,” a business owner near Green Gables told CNBC.