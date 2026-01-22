Elizabeth Holmes Begs Trump to Free Her From Prison Early

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has petitioned President Donald Trump to free her from jail almost six years before she’s actually eligible for release. The 41-year-old entrepreneur submitted a clemency application last year requesting a commutation of her 11 and a quarter year term, and the Office of the Pardon Attorney at the Justice Department says the filing is still under review. Holmes was found guilty in 2022 of multiple wire fraud and conspiracy charges tied to misleading backers of her collapsed blood-testing company. Judges ordered her to provide $452 million in restitution, and an appellate panel affirmed both the verdict and punishment in February. Government attorneys argued she misrepresented Theranos’ capabilities between 2010 and 2015, claiming its devices could perform numerous laboratory analyses from a single finger-prick sample. At its height, Theranos carried a $9 billion valuation, while Forbes calculated Holmes’ personal fortune at $4.5 billion in 2015. Holmes is currently held at a low-security facility in Bryan, Texas, the same one as British former socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.