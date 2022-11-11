Elizabeth Holmes Pleads for House Arrest in Sentencing Memo
CONSIDER THIS
Lawyers for the disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes submitted their sentencing request on Friday, urging Judge Edward Davila to grant her home confinement and community service after Holmes was convicted of fraud in January. “She suffered substantial trauma throughout the time period of the offense,” her lawyers John Cline and Kevin Downey wrote. “When criticisms arose, she committed fully to identifying, acknowledging, and fixing errors. She never cashed out, and she went down with the ship when the company failed. And regardless of the sentence the Court imposes, for the rest of her life, she and her family will be punished.” If the court had to impose a prison sentence, the lawyers asked for no longer than 18 months. The pregnant Holmes had tried repeatedly to avoid her Nov. 18 sentencing, including a bid for a new trial, which was denied on Tuesday.