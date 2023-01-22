There Is Nothing Independent About Kyrsten Sinema

“Kyrsten Sinema should not speak,” laments New Abnormal podcast co-host Danielle Moodie on this bonus episode of the show.

Danielle is responding to a clip of the senator that she and co-host Andy Levy listened to in which Sinema compares Nancy Pelosi to now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and agrees with colleague Sen. Joe Manchin that she still wants to keep the filibuster.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“To listen to her try and compare Nancy Pelosi—Nancy Pelosi, the woman who got health care, the woman who got a majority of Joe Biden’s agenda done for him before she handed over the gavel to Hakeem Jeffries—to Kevin McCarthy…I can’t stand her,” continues Danielle.

“There is a difference between being independent and being beholden to corporate interests. And she seems to confuse one for the other. There’s nothing independent about her,” adds Andy.

He and Danielle also dive into “pro-choice gas stoves” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and what Trump has that he lacks.

Plus! Danielle interviews Daily Beast correspondent Anna Nemtsova, who reported on Miss Ukraine’s harrowing experience while competing in the Miss Universe pageant, from feeling like she couldn’t speak out about the war to what “shocked” her about Miss Russia’s behavior toward her.

“The only time Miss Russia approached her was to take a selfie together,” says Nemtsova.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.