Donald Trump may have scored another presidential primary win over the weekend—this time in South Carolina—and while the win surprised nobody, there are some positive takeaways, according to this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.

While Trump won the Republican primary with 60 percent of the vote to Nikki Haley’s 40 percent, that means “40 percent of the voters in that primary didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” co-host Andy Levy says. “And that also ain’t nothing.”

“The Republican Party is the party of Trump, but at least this does show that there are Republicans out there who aren’t in thrall to this man, who aren’t part of the cult. And it at least does show that at least underneath it all, there is an element of discontent.”

Then, Monica Simpson, executive director of Team SisterSong, a Southern-based national membership organization, talks to co-host Danielle Moodie about reproductive freedoms in the U.S. and how “we have been seeing this strategic attack and this chipping away … for quite some time.” Simpson adds anti-abortion activists have “been mounting their defense and pushing this forward for well over a decade.”

Plus! Former Buzzfeed editor and publisher of the Law Dork newsletter, Chris Geidner, explains how three of the biggest stories in the news last week were “more or less directly the result of Justice Sam Alito’s Dobbs opinion for the court.”

