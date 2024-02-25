Trump’s Victory Speech: Boos for Lindsey Graham, Praise for MTG

Donald Trump celebrated his projected win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night by fantasizing about telling President Joe Biden he’s “fired” on Election Day.

Now almost certain to clinch the GOP nomination after beating Nikki Haley in South Carolina, Trump told a crowd of supporters: “We’re going to be up here on November 5th, and we’re going to look at Joe Biden, and we’re going to look him right in the eye … and we’re going to say, ‘Joe, you’re fired!’”

The former president also gave a shout-out to family members in his victory speech, and appeared initially to forget one of his sons, before circling back several minutes later to correct what many perceived as a snub.

Describing his loved ones as “so supportive” in his latest White House run, Trump started off naming Melania and their son Barron, before ticking off “Don Jr. and Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared, Tiffany and Michael,” thanking them for their support and adding that “we really appreciate it and love them.”

“We have a great family,” he said, making no mention of his second eldest son, Eric, or his wife Lara until much later in the speech when he noted they were in the audience and expressed his gratitude.

Trump also gloated over his win, claiming just minutes after the polls closed that he had received “double the number of votes that has ever been received in the great state of South Carolina.”

He laid into Democrats for what he described as “all of the horror” on display “when you look outside,” claiming “terrorists” and migrants from “insane asylums” are flooding over the southern border.

“They’re destroying our country and we’re gonna … I just wish we could do it quicker,” he said, lamenting that “nine months is a long time” to wait until Election Day.

“Now there’s a spirit that I have never seen. There’s never been a spirit like this. I just want to say that I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Trump said.

A short time later, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was mercilessly booed by the crowd as Trump invited him on stage.

“No, no! No, no, remember!” Trump said, trying to calm the crowd, before apparently giving up on stopping the boos and saying: “I love him, he’s a good man.”

The Republican South Carolina senator then gave brief remarks, saying: “America, the nightmare you’re facing is just about over. Help is on the way,” and crediting South Carolina with “the biggest political comeback in American history.”

Trump went on to praise Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has been floated by some as a potential running mate for the former president. He claimed the Georgia Republican is “respected by everybody” and “very smart,” adding that “I’m just very happy she is on our side.”