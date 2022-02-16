‘There Were So Many Splashes’: Swimmer Killed by Great White Off Aussie Coast

Read it at The Times
A swimmer was killed by a great white shark off the southern coast of Australia on Wednesday in the first such attack in decades. “When [the swimmer] went down there were so many splashes,” a witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The victim has yet to be identified, and it was not immediately clear if the swimmer was a man or woman. Police are said to have recovered human remains from the water near the attack in Little Bay, off the coast of Sydney. Half of the swimmer’s wetsuit was also found.