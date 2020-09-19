There’ll Be Hell to Pay as Republican Hypocrites Race to Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

There’s a Jewish tradition that someone who dies on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, must have been a tzaddik , a righteous person. After all, God waited all year to carry out the decree. Perhaps that offers some comfort to those mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (Hebrew name, Yita Ruchel bat Tzirel Leah) who finally succumbed to cancer at the age of 87, after convincing many of us that she was immortal.

But the themes of Rosh Hashanah offer another lesson as well: a warning to those Republican senators pondering whether or not to support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s unbelievable, shameful, cynical, immoral hypocrisy in pushing to replace Justice Ginsberg just hours after her passing and weeks before a presidential election.

The warning? That, in the words of Lou Reed, you’re going to reap, reap, reap just what you sow.